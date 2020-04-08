CHICAGO (CBS) — Northwestern Wildcats women’s basketball sharpshooter Abi Scheid led the nation in three-point shooting.

She is still disappointed the Big Ten Champion Wildcats were not able to see how far they could go in the postseason. But now she is home in Minnesota, getting creative with whatever she can find around the house to stay in shape – because she’s hoping to hear her name called in next year’s WNBA Draft.

Scheid talked with CBS 2’s Megan Mawicke on Wednesday.

“It is tough, but we have to look back and see all the things that we did accomplish, like Big Ten Champions – I’ve been working for that since my freshman year, honestly ever since I started playing basketball. So just not diminishing those accomplishments too, along with not being able to play in the tournament – it’s such a big thing,” she said. “And just like cherishing the moments you have with your team too – off the court especially.”

And while her options are more limited than usual, Scheid is still finding ways to keep in basketball shape. Gyms are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Scheid does have a basketball hoop in her yard.

“It works for ball handling and all that kind of stuff. But in terms of staying in shape, I have a treadmill in my basement, but I’m dedicated to that,” Scheid said. “Don’t have any weights, unfortunately, but I’m using rocks and stuff – like landscaping rocks.”

The WNBA Draft is next Friday.