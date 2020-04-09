CHICAGO (CBS)– As the city tries to prevent groups from gathering, the mayor says a big issue has been people loitering outside stores that sell liquor.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced a temporary order to end all alcohol sales citywide after 9 p.m.
Chicago police will enforce that order, and non-compliance from store owners can mean fines, arrest and even stripping a business of its liquor license.
The mayor says eight businesses have already received major citations, totaling $120,000 in fines, including a grocery store that didn’t follow social distancing and a bar where customers were caught hanging out inside.
And in the 19 days since the statewide stay at home order started, CPD says they have handed out over 2,000 dispersal orders to residents breaking the rules.
So far, Chicago police have ticketed 11 people for ignoring their orders to disperse. Each faced up to $5,500 fine.