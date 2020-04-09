  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS)– Temperatures are dropping and winds are picking up.

Thursday’s temperatures will only be in the 40s.

A Wind Advisory will take effect at 10 a.m. Thursday in Cook, DuPage, Lake and Will counties. The advisory will be in place until 7 p.m.

Winds will be gusting from 20 to 40 miles-per-hour.

Thursday afternoon, rain and snow showers are possible later in the day closer to 4 p.m.

Temperatures will remain below average moving into the weekend and next week.