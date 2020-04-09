CHICAGO (CBS)– Temperatures are dropping and winds are picking up.
Thursday’s temperatures will only be in the 40s.
A Wind Advisory will take effect at 10 a.m. Thursday in Cook, DuPage, Lake and Will counties. The advisory will be in place until 7 p.m.
Wind advisory kicks into effect at 10am this morning. Gusts into the 50s possible! pic.twitter.com/oEci16CafZ
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) April 9, 2020
Winds will be gusting from 20 to 40 miles-per-hour.
Thursday afternoon, rain and snow showers are possible later in the day closer to 4 p.m.
Back to early Spring type weather today pic.twitter.com/ssyH34dW1A
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) April 9, 2020
Temperatures will remain below average moving into the weekend and next week.