CHICAGO (CBS) — If you’re like most of us, it’s not easy getting exercise or maintaining a healthy diet while stuck at home all day due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and apparently even former professional athletes are having a rough go of it.
Former Chicago Blackhawk Jeremy Roenick is trying to turn that into a new social media challenge, with hilarious results.
Roenick, 50, shared a video showing himself “staying active to cancel out my quarantine snacks,” and challenging other athletes and celebrities to try their hand at being an #AtHomeAllStar.
The video shows Roenick showing off his hockey skills in his back yard, as well as trying out basketball, soccer, softball, calisthenics, yoga, cycling, and more — all in less than a minute.
After all that exercise, Roenick rewards himself by plopping down on his couch, and having a bite of fruit and some Doritos. Of course, like so many people stuck at home all day, his couch and coffee table are stocked with plenty of other snacks, like Ruffles, Trail Mix, muffins, and more.
Staying active to cancel out my quarantine snacks! I challenge @PKSubban1 @TJOshie77 @JManziel2 @ericstonestreet to be a #AtHomeAllStar by @SInow.💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/R1G4ATNPCP
— Jeremy Roenick (@Jeremy_Roenick) April 8, 2020