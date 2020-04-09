  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering up to $25,000 as a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of two men who robbed a letter carrier Monday.

The incident happened in the 1700 block of Glenn Drive in North Chicago around 10:45 a.m. The men robbed the mail carrier of his personal property but not of any mail or keys, according to a release from the Postal Inspection Service.

Following the robbery, the men fled the area on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455 and say “law enforcement.” Calls can also be made to the North Chicago Police Department at 847-596-8784. All information will be kept confidential.