CHICAGO (CBS) — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering up to $25,000 as a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of two men who robbed a letter carrier Monday.
The incident happened in the 1700 block of Glenn Drive in North Chicago around 10:45 a.m. The men robbed the mail carrier of his personal property but not of any mail or keys, according to a release from the Postal Inspection Service.
Postal Inspectors are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects who committed the April 6, 2020 armed robbery of a #USPS Letter Carrier in North Chicago, IL. Check out the poster for more details! #USPIS #FightCrime pic.twitter.com/3US5P2iNdQ
— USPIS – Chicago (@USPIS_CHI) April 9, 2020
Following the robbery, the men fled the area on foot.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455 and say “law enforcement.” Calls can also be made to the North Chicago Police Department at 847-596-8784. All information will be kept confidential.