CHICAGO (CBS) — If your’re planning on Easter egg hunting this weekend, the morning might be your best chance to stay dry.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, the rain will be arriving during the evening hours.
TONIGHT
Clouds increase tonight as a weak system moves our way. Drizzle with it probably won’t make it to the ground as dry air is in place. Low 37.
SATURDAY
More clouds than sun with rain arriving between 2:00 and 4:00 p.m. Showers likely into the night. Gusty south winds all day and night. High 59.
SUNDAY
A cloudy start with passing light showers at times, but the best chance of organized downpour activity comes after dark as a very strong cold front approaches. Heaviest rain overnight. High 58
MONDAY
Possible wintry mix around daybreak before the moisture source departs. Chilly northwest winds all day with falling temps. Wind chills in the 30s all day.