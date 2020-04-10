CHICAGO (CBS) — The PAWS Dog of the Week is Belina.
She’s a big fan of snacks and could eat all the apples, carrots and peanut butter in the world!
This one-year-old boxer mix has a wonderful personality and a big passion for training and learning new tricks. She’ll flop on the floor if she doesn’t get her way, but will quickly bounce back and run over and give you kisses.
Belina would do best in a home for older kids. The kids that will keep her active.
Won’t you give her a forever home?
Just use the virtual adoption process. Visit the PAWS Chicago website to learn more.