CHICAGO (CBS)– A retired postmaster saw CBS 2’s coverage of a retirement community in Geneva’s pen pal program and wanted to help.
At Greenfields Retirement Community residents are asked to stay in their apartments, which can get lonely. The enrichment coordinator reached out on Facebook and asked if anyone would be willing to adopt a resident as a pen pal.
The response was overwhelming and gained the attention of the retired postmaster who wrote a letter saying the pen pal program is “profoundly touching.”
“Enclosed is a gift of two sheets of $.55 First-Class Mail Forever postage stamps to assist in the cost of continuing your letters of joy and thoughts shared amongst all ages,” the postmaster said.
Residents have been forming relationships with their community members and hope to meet in person once it is safe.