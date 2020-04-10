CHICAGO (CBS)– Illinois restaurants have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. The major move for restaurants is to go virtual.
The struggle for small restaurants is getting content to put online.
Local photographers are offering local restaurants free photography for their new online takeout and delivery menus and any of their social media.
They’re calling this the Windy City Takeout Project.
This is contactless food photography with remote photoshoots.
The restaurant, in the city or suburbs, delivers the dishes to the photographer. The photographer will style them, stage them and take pictures and all they’re asking is the restaurants credit the photos and tag them on social media.
They’ll photograph up to seven dishes.