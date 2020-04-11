CHICAGO (CBS) — Detectives are questioning a person of interest in connection to the death of former U.S. Marine Mamadou Balde, who was shoved in front of a CTA train earlier this week.
Balde, 29, died at the Jackson Red Line stop on Tuesday, after he tried to walk away from a fight on the platform. Police said Balde was on the platform around 5:15 p.m., when three people came up to him, and pushed him in front of a moving train. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Saturday afternoon, police confirmed Area Central detectives were questioning a person of interest.
No charges have yet been filed.