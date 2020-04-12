CHICAGO (CBS) — Easter Sunday will have mild air, but there will be rain showers from time to time. The main window to see showers will be late morning until about 4 p.m.
The holiday’s high will be around 60 degrees. The are hit 63 degrees Saturday, and the normal high is 58.
Happy Easter. Doing weather live from my rec room. Cloudy AM, then rainy. Getting windy with dropping temps tomorrow. 60 today. 43 Monday. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/9wKSrcphwJ
— Ed Curran (@EdCurran) April 12, 2020
A strong cold front will come through the area in the evening and bring showers and thunderstorms. Winds will pick up during the overnight hours and shift northwest with the passage of the front.
A wind advisory will kick in at 3 a.m. Monday and continue to noon. The area could see gusts up to 45 mph.
In the very early morning hours there is a chance that snowflakes will mix in with the liquid precipitation.
Forecast:
Sunday: Showers. High of 60
Sunday night: Showers and storms. Windy. Low of 37
Monday: Rain/snow. High of 43