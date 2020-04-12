



Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has issued a stop work order for any demolition activities at the Crawford Power Plant after a dust cloud blanketed the Little Village neighborhood Saturday following a smokestack implosion at the plant.

Around 8 a.m. Saturday, crews from Hilco Redevelopment Partners performed a scheduled implosion of the smokestack near 35th and Pulaski, according to the mayor and the Chicago Fire Department.

In a press conference Sunday, Lightfoot said the implosion “was supposed to be controlled in a way that kept the dust and debris to the site of the plant.” She said the city was given a “solid plan” that “clearly didn’t happen.” In a release she called the resulting cloud of dust a “clear violation of Illinois pollution standards” and said the city has issued a citation against Hilco that will result in a fine.

The excessive dust caused by yesterday's demolition of the Crawford smoke stack was unacceptable. CFD is working with CDPH and Buildings to investigate and ensure stronger protocols are taken by companies to keep our residents safe." — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) April 12, 2020

The Fire Department provided support for the demolition, and at the time tweeted there were “no problems,” but a photographer later shared pictures of a huge dust cloud blanketing nearby streets.

The photographer, who asked to be identified only as Maclovio, said in an Instagram post that he got caught in a dust cloud that covered a six-block radius.

“I’m here to say to the city, this community and to Hilco and controlled demolition that this is absolutely and utterly unacceptable,” Lightfoot said Sunday. “It’s unsafe and unsanitary. I wouldn’t tolerate this in my neighborhood, and we’re not going to tolerate it here either. I know the significant health disparities that Little Village faces, so to see a dust cloud from a demolition roll across homes and businesses is simply outrageous.”

The Chicago Department of Public Health is working to provide masks to residents in the immediate area to protect against inhalation of dust. CDPH has also launched an investigation and will be testing the air quality at the site and in the adjacent neighborhood.

The Department of Buildings is also halting any additional non-emergency demolitions in the city for the remainder of the week while the city reviews procedures for permitting and monitoring of the implosion process. In a release, the city said a stronger procedure will be coordinated to provide guidelines for a stricter process to avoid a similar result during future demolitions.

Lightfoot also said air quality concerns are greater due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“At a time when people are supposed to find safety and security in the sanctity of their homes they’re instead facing this,” she said.

The Crawford power plant is being torn down to make way for a $100 million, 1 million square foot logistics facility that will be known as “Exchange 55.”

Hilco did not immediately respond to a request for comment.