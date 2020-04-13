



Photos: Petfinder

Start your day off right with some pictures of cuddly canines! There are dozens of dogs up for adoption right here in Chicago.

Hoodline partnered with Petfinder, an online adoption site that lists “more than 315,000 adoptable pets from nearly 14,000 animal shelters and rescue groups” to bring you this roundup of dogs near you.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Lily, American Staffordshire terrier

Lily is a male American Staffordshire terrier dog in the care of Friends of Petraits.

Lily’s ideal forever home would be a cat-free environment. He is already vaccinated and neutered. Have no fear: He is already house-trained.

Lily’s current caretakers say:

Lily is wonderful with every human she’s ever met.

Read more about how to adopt Lily on Petfinder.

Cliff, American Staffordshire terrier

Cliff is a male American Staffordshire terrier dog currently housed at Friends of Petraits.

Cliff wants to be your one and only: He’ll need a home free of other dogs, cats and kids. Have no fear: He’s already house-trained. He already has had all of his shots, and he’s neutered.

Apply to adopt Cliff today at Petfinder.

Murphy, shar-pei

Murphy is a male shar-pei dog currently housed at Friends of Petraits.

Murphy is looking for cat-free home. Murphy would prefer a home without small children. He already has had all of his shots, and he’s neutered. He’s mastered his house-training etiquette.

Murphy’s current caretakers say:

Murphy is absolutely wonderful once you get to know him.

Read more about Murphy on Petfinder.

Paula, retriever mix

Paula is a female retriever mix being cared for at One Tail at a Time.

Paula is happy to keep company with other dogs. She’s mastered her house-training etiquette. She already has had all of her shots.

More on Paula:

I just love giving and receiving lots of love!

Read more about Paula on Petfinder.

Victoria, Labrador retriever and English bulldog mix

Victoria is a darling female Labrador retriever and English bulldog mix staying at One Tail at a Time.

Victoria will do best with an owner who has time to bond with her. She’ll need a home free of other dogs and cats. She’s spayed and vaccinated. She has mastered her house-training etiquette.

Apply to adopt Victoria today at Petfinder.

Tate, mixed breed

Tate is a darling male mixed breed dog being cared for at One Tail at a Time.

He’s already neutered and vaccinated. No need to worry: He’s already house-trained.

Apply to adopt Tate today at Petfinder.

Swish, Shih Tzu and Maltese mix

Swish is a lovable male Shih Tzu and Maltese mix being kept at LEAD Rescue, NFP.

Swish plays well with others — he’ll get along great with other dogs. Swish is neutered, and he has had all his shots. He is already house-trained. Swish is a special needs pet, so please inquire about his specific care requirements.

Apply to adopt Swish today at Petfinder.