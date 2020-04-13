CHICAGO (CBS) — A Rogers Park teen was charged Monday with robbing another teenage boy on the Blue Line subway downtown.
Anthony Rogers, 19, of the 6600 block of North Ashland Avenue, was charged in a robbery at 3:25 p.m. Easter Sunday on a Chicago Transit Authority Blue Line train near the Washington station, police said.
Rogers came up to a 17-year-old boy and forcibly took personal belongings from him, police said.
Around 8:14 p.m. Sunday, police spotted Rogers on the Jackson Red Line platform not far away and arrested him, police said.
He was charged with one felony count of robbery and is due in Central Bond Court on Tuesday.