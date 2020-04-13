CHICAGO (CBS)– Mayor Lori Lightfoot is looking at ways to support people who are experiencing homelessness during the pandemic.
Lightfoot is expected to make the announcement at 1 p.m. Monday at her office. She is expected to talk about some of the new city-wide measures to help the homeless population.
Last month, she had talked about partnering with hotels that will provide space for Chicago’s homeless population with COVID-19. Hotels would serve as a place where they can be in isolation and practice social distancing.
In addition to healthcare facilities and hotels, Lightfoot said at least three YMCA buildings will be available to support the homeless population, when there’s no space at city shelters. The city has also set up hand sanitizing stations near where the homeless, typically, sleep.
CBS 2 will provide updates on Lightfoot’s media conference.