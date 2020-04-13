CHICAGO (CBS) — Multiple poll workers or voters for the March 17 Illinois primary in Chicago later fell ill with COVID-19, and Gov. JB Pritzker on Monday responded to a report that one of them died.

While not immediately commenting on the death of the poll worker, Chicago Board of Elections spokesman Jim Allen said letters have gone out to poll workers, field investigators, polling place proprietors, and voters in multiple precincts where a poll worker went on to fall ill with COVID-19.

Letters have gone out in Precincts 8, 27, and 28 in the 28th Ward, for which the polling place was Andrew Jackson School at 1340 W. Harrison St.; and Precinct 44 in the 8th Ward, for which the polling place was The Montclare at 1200 E. 78th St.

Letters will soon go out to Precincts 29 and 32 in the 29th Ward and Precincts 6 and 29 in the 38th Ward, which all voted at the Dever School at 3435 N. Osceola Ave.; and Precinct 27 in the 17th Ward, for which the polling place was Zion Hill Baptist Church at 1460 W. 78th St.

Letters may also go out to four other precincts which all voted at the same location.

The Board of Election said the letters were going out to sites where a poll worker or voter fell ill, but the letters only reference poll workers.

The text of the letters is:

Dear Voter,

The Board of Elections has been notified of a confirmed case of COVID-19 by a Poll worker who worked on Election Day, March 17, 2020 at your precinct. We are notifying you because you voted at your assigned precinct that day and may have come into contact with this individual. Although the Board took every precaution possible by supplying poll workers with hand sanitizers, gloves, and instructions for wiping down the equipment, the fact remains that an individual who has now tested positive was likely present while you were voting. Please follow all protocol that has been set forth by our Federal, State and local agencies if you feel that you may be experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19. If you have tested positive after 17 March 2020, we would greatly appreciate being notified of your situation…. I hope that you remain healthy and safe during these trying times.

Sincerely,

Lance Gough

Executive Director

At his daily coronavirus briefing on Monday, Gov. JB Pritzker was asked about the news of the poll worker’s death, and whether holding the election might have been a mistake.

Pritzker emphasized that while it is different in other states, the governor does not have the constitutional or legal right to postpone the election in Illinois. That decision is up to the Illinois General Assembly, he said.

But he said he urged people to vote early and get mail ballots before the primary, and is urging that people do the same for the general election in November.