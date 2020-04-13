



Millions of Americans and thousands of Chicagoans are out of work, so where do they turn now?

CBS 2 Morning Insider Tim McNicholas has which industries and companies are hiring right now.

Delivery driver for Jewel-Osco, housekeeping assistant for University of Chicago Medicine, and teller for Bank of America are just a few of the openings listed on the Skills for Chicagoland’s Future website.

“We recognize that for every person we get a job right now it’s food on the table,” said Marie Trzupek Lynch, the founder of Skills for Chicago, a group that connects employers with job seekers.

The office might be empty, but they are working overtime from home.

“I founded Skills during the last recession,” she said. “The numbers we’re seeing now are 10 times greater than we even experienced then. It is really personal for us to be able to move as quickly as we can.”

She says some of the top companies hiring right now are Jewel-Osco, Walgreens, Walmart and Amazon. While many industries are shut down, some are ramping up, including grocery, food, trucking, banking and healthcare.

“There are a number of temporary positions that are available now,” Trzupek said.

The City of Chicago, for example, lists two positions with skills. The city needs shift managers and supervisors to oversee homeless shelters specifically during the pandemic.

Jobs are also popping up for the temporary hospital at McCormick Place and at permanent hospitals.

“Now I have a job thanks to them,” said Adalid Garcia.

Garcia was studying to become a nursing assistant and planned to graduate this month, but COVID-19 canceled her classes. So for now, Skills helped her get a housekeeping job with Rush.

“It went really quick,” she said. “I got hired what between a week or so.”

Garcia hopes her new connections at Rush can help her become a nursing assistant when she does graduate because she knows brighter days are ahead.

The team at Skills says some people are afraid to work because of health concerns with the pandemic. They say if you have concerns, you should be upfront and ask about safety protocols during the interview process. Many companies have recently enhanced their protocols.

