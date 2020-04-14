CBS Sports And NFL Team Up To Re-Air Classic NFL On CBS GamesLeading into the NFL Draft, CBS Sports joins with the NFL to re-broadcast 15 recent NFL games including two Tom Brady-Peyton Manning matchups.

Former Cubs, Royals Manager Jim Frey Dies At Age 88His 1980 Royals swept the Yankees in the ALCS, then lost to Philadelphia in a six-game World Series. His Cubs wasted a 2-0 lead against San Diego in the 1984 NLCS.

Blackhawks, Defenseman Prospect Ian Mitchell Agree To Entry-Level ContractThe start date and average annual value of the three-year deal is up in the air because the NHL season is suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bulls Name Arturas Karnisovas As New Head Of Basketball Operations; Gar Forman Fired As GM; John Paxson Staying As Senior AdvisorThe Bulls have received rave reviews for the move. Karnisovas has helped transform the Nuggets from an afterthought to a Western Conference powerhouse.

4-Time All-Star Cubs Infielder Glenn Beckert Dies At 79Glenn Beckert, a four-time All-Star second baseman for the Cubs in the 1960s and '70s, died Sunday.

Sports Mental Health Coach Advises Young Athletes on Dealing With Coronavirus"During Covid-19 we've been focusing a lot on a growth mindset and helping athletes see the opportunity in this situation, but also allowing themselves to feel the loss and grief in their season or or an abrupt end to their athletic career."