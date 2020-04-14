CHICAGO (CBS)– Senior year is looking so different for kids all over the country, but one local Stevenson High School senior is using this time to give back.
Emily Feldman has been making t-shirts for her classmates. She said it all started as an outlet, something to concentrate on instead of focusing on the pandemic. Her t-shirt is a fun take on the “Friends” logo.
Her classmates saw what she was doing and word spread quickly.
Now, she’s printing and sending senior class shirts to students all over the country. But all of the money that she’s making from these shirts, is staying right here.
Feldman is donating the proceeds to Lurie Children’s Hospital.
“I thought this was going to be my closest friends getting the shirt, and then when we were out of quarantine, we would take a picture of the shirt,” she said. “I didn’t expect that I would be able to donate the amount of money that I might have been able to donate to charities, which makes me the happiest.”
She’s already raised right around $700 and she’s hoping to sell a couple more t shirts and be able to donate, $1,000.