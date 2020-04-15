Small Businesses Frustrated With Federal Loan Application ProcessWeeks after it was established the federal government's Paycheck Protection Program continues to frustrate struggling small businesses in the coronavirus crisis.

What Does Flattening The COVID-19 Curve Mean, And How Can Things Safely Reopen? Feedback From Dr. Bala Hota Of RushWe keep hearing that overall, it looks like we’re flattening the curve in Illinois when it comes to COVID-19 – but we are still seeing new cases.

Unemployed Workers Struggle To Get Onto Illinois Unemployment Website, Receive BenefitsJobless claims are expected to soar again Thursday, delivering another blow to an already overwhelmed lifeline. People are still struggling to get onto the state's unemployment website.

After Chicago Worker Dies Of COVID-19, Others Fear The Worst; 'No One Should Be In That Building'"They don't care about me enough to protect me. And what's going to happen to my kids? I signed on to raise these kids and if I pass, what's going to happen to them?"