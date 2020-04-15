CHICAGO (CBS) — A total of 315 Chicago Police officers and staff have now reported positive test results for COVID-19.
As per department reporting policy of late, this includes both cases that have been verified by the Chicago Police Medical Section and cases that have not yet.
Of those verified by the Medical Section, a total of 215 officers and nine civilian employees have tested positive for coronavirus.
A total of 64 officers and staff have recovered from COVID-19 and have returned to duty.
Two police officers have died of COVID-19 and both deaths will be considered to be in the line of duty, Interim Police Supt. Charlie Beck said. Beck made that announcement about Sgt. Clifford Martin on Tuesday in an email to the department. The death of the first officer, Marco DiFranco, was ruled in the line of duty days after his passing as well.
Martin was a 25-year veteran of the department who served in the Area Central detective division, according Beck. He died Friday.
DiFranco, a 21-year veteran of the force was laid to rest last Thursday morning. The 100 Club will be providing full benefits to the family including $50,000 in financial assistance. The 100 Club will also help DeFrano’s children with financial assistance for college.
Interim Police Supt. Charlie Beck reminded department members to clean their shared equipment and personal items, including department-issued phones and mobile devices.