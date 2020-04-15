CHICAGO (CBS) — Essential workers in need of childcare have another option starting Wednesday.
South Loop Montessori School is open again, but only as a licensed emergency child care center for families of essential workers.
Since students and staff will be there, in person, there will be special measures to lessen the risk of COVID-19 transmission. They include required facial masks, wellness and temperature checks and strict distancing of students and staff.
Previously enrolled students will continue virtual learning from home.
Also open for families of essential workers, Stepping Stones nursery in Logan Square.
It is also taking many precautions to protect the children, like staggered pick-up and drop off times, screening employees and children for high temperatures.