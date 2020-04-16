COVID-19125 Deaths Reported In Illinois In Past Day
By Mary Kay Kleist
CHICAGO (CBS) — Light mixed precipitation could start as soon as 10-11 p.m. Thursday, but snow ramps up after midnight.

Watches And Warnings:

Most accumulation is expected between 3 a.m. and daybreak.

At first, this system has a lot of dry air to overcome. But a steady feed of low level moisture will increase through the night.

11 p.m. Thursday:

5 a.m. Friday:

10:15 a.m. Friday:

Snow rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are possible during those hours right around sunrise. Poor visibility and slick roads may be issues for the morning.

Amounts could range from 1 inch near the Wisconsin state line to 6 inches well south of I-80.

Satellite And Radar Tracker:

Snowfall Tracker:

The low for Thursday night is 32, and the high on Friday is 45.

7-Day:

On Saturday and Sunday it will be mostly sunny with highs of 53 and 56, respectively.

Mary Kay Kleist