CHICAGO (CBS) — Light mixed precipitation could start as soon as 10-11 p.m. Thursday, but snow ramps up after midnight.
Most accumulation is expected between 3 a.m. and daybreak.
At first, this system has a lot of dry air to overcome. But a steady feed of low level moisture will increase through the night.
Snow rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are possible during those hours right around sunrise. Poor visibility and slick roads may be issues for the morning.
Amounts could range from 1 inch near the Wisconsin state line to 6 inches well south of I-80.
The low for Thursday night is 32, and the high on Friday is 45.
On Saturday and Sunday it will be mostly sunny with highs of 53 and 56, respectively.