CHICAGO (CBS)– LaTanya & The Youth of Englewood is working to create activity packages to help kids stay busy at home.
The organization has provided nearly 400 care packages to keep kids busy during the stay at home order. They’ve been making care packages stuffed with book puzzles and even healthy snacks.
The center, which usually hosts field trips and educational programs for kids, had to shut down but that didn’t stop Executive Director latonya Johnson from bringing smiles to these kids faces.
You can support her project by making a donation at the LaTanya & The Youth of Englewood’s website.