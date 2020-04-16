CHICAGO (CBS)– There is a new feature on the IRS website to track when you could get your payment, either directly deposited or by mail.
CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos took a look at where to find the IRS coronavirus tax relief page.
There is the blue box that says “Get My Payment.” This is where the IRS says you can find out the amount you’ll get and the scheduled date you’ll get the payment.
Many people have already expressed frustration with getting these error messages on the site that says “payment status not available.”
Some say that system kicks them out. The IRS is aware of the complaint and says, by midday Wednesday, more than 6.2 million taxpayers were able to successfully get their payment status, and over 1 million people were able to add their bank account information.
You cannot add your bank account information after a payment has been scheduled.