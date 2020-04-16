  • CBS 2On Air

Filed Under:Chicago News, Crash, Wauconda, Wrong-Way Driver

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were killed in a wrong-way crash early Thursday morning in north suburban Wauconda.

Police said officers responded to the crash shortly after 2:15 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Rand Road near Barrington Road. A preliminary investigation determined a Honda Odyssey headed the wrong way on Rand Road crashed into a Freightliner delivery truck.

The 25-year-old man driving the Honda, and a 24-year-old man in the passenger seat were both pronounced dead at the scene. The 23-year-old man driving the truck was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville.

Wauconda Police and the Major Crash Assistance Team were investigating.