CHICAGO (CBS)– A helpline is available for caregivers who may have questions during the pandemic.
The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America created a helpline, staffed entirely by licensed social workers, who can answer questions in more than 90 other languages on a live chat.
The Helpline is open seven days a week, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. CT on weekends. The system can be accessed through the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America website.
The helpline is available by clicking on a blue and white chat box in the lower right-hand corner of the page.
“Families of all different ethnicities and languages are affected by Alzheimer’s disease and the added challenges the coronavirus poses in caring for their loved ones,” Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., AFA president and CEO said. “We want them to know there is a place to turn for help and answers to their questions.”