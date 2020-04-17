RealTime WeatherWinter Weather Advisory In Effect Until 10 a.m.
CHICAGO (CBS)– A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect Friday morning.

The advisory will continue until 10 a.m. Most areas will get 2 to 4 inches of snow and southern areas could see 6 inches.

City snow plows are spreading salt on slick, snowy roads throughout Chicago.

CBS 2 meteorologist Megan Glaros said she expects the snow to wrap up by lunchtime. Temperatures will be in the mid 40s throughout the day.

Good news, a warmup is on the way!

Beginning Saturday, temperatures start to rise and sunny skies arrive. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s this weekend and then near the 60s to start the week.

The next chance for rain is not until Wednesday.