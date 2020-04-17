CHICAGO (CBS)– Snow has been coming down steady overnight into Friday morning and even though it’s not sticking, the city says they are ready for it.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m.
Snow plows were spreading salt throughout the city. Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation said salt spreaders will focus on the busy routes and Lakeshore Drive to make sure it’s safe for drivers and buses.
Drivers should be cautious while driving on slick, snowy roads.
Snow is expected to continue throughout the morning and the city said the salt trucks will continue spreading salt until the snow stops.