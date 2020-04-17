CHICAGO (CBS) — More than 500 Hoosier have died of COVID-19, including 42 in Lake County, state health officials said Friday.
The death toll now stands at 519 statewide. Lake County, for the first time, exceeded 1,000 cases of COVID-19, making it the second worst area in the state for the outbreak. In nearby Porter County, there are 155 cases and two deaths. Overall Northwest Indiana accounts for about 9 percent of the deaths in the state.
The Indianapolis area remains the hardest hit by far, with 3,158 cases and 182 deaths. The statewide number of cases stands at 10,154.
Madison County, which includes Anderson, has one of the highest mortality rates in the state with 28 deaths out of just 305 cases. At least 22 of those deaths occurred at the Bethany nursing home in Anderson.