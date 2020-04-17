



— Gov. Pritzker is ordering all schools across Illinois closed for the rest of the year due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Our students can’t go back to their normal routine,” Pritzker said. “Therefore I am suspending in-person learning for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.”

“Trust me when I say this was not a decision that I made lightly.”

The governor said the loss of instructional time could result in learning losses for students. “These challenges weighed heavily on me. My priority remains unchanged. How do we save lives during this very difficult time.”

A source told CBS 2 that CPS leaders met with the governor yesterday to talk about school year, but the source did not provide any additional specifics. Pritzker joins several other states who have issued the same directive, including Indiana.

At an earlier news conference, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she will be listening to any such announcement “with great interest.”

“We weighed in on what we thought would be the best thing for CPS given the fact that CPS is scheduled to continue classes until June 18. So we will see what the governor says.”

Lightfoot added that CPS has been working on contingency plans. “Once we understand what the governor’s announcement is, we will come out with communications to help students, parents and faculty and staff to adapt to the latest phase.”

Pritzker first ordered schools closed in mid-March, and the current stay at home order extended that to the end of April.

Lightfoot, along with Chicago Public Schools and City Colleges of Chicago set up remote learning plans–which began April 13–to make sure students are getting their classwork, even if they’re not in schools. One of the big challenges was providing 100,000 computer devices for students who need them.

At the time the CPS e-learning plan was unveiled earlier this month, CPS CEO Janice Jackson said, “I hope we don’t have to use the plan longer than we anticipate, but we are prepared should that occur.”

