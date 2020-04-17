RealTime WeatherWinter Weather Advisory In Effect Until 10 a.m.
CHICAGO (CBS)– A free hot meal is a gift many can use right now.

Cars lined us a a non-profit called The Community Meal served free meals in the northwest suburbs. There was a busy assembly line at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Barrington as nearly 250 people were fed.

It was the fourth drive-thru meal for the organization. Their last meal fed 175 people. 

“It’s a meal that’s open to everybody, it’s more than a meal, it’s belonging, especially now,” The Community Meal Founder Mary Sander said.  

They also have a drive-thru tent, where people could pick out puzzles, games and canned foods.They hope to expand to do drive thru’s at other churches in the area.

All of the items are donated.  If you’d like to help, check out The Community Meal on Facebook.