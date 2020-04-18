



— CTA Brown Line service was halted between the Kimball and Southport stops Saturday evening after a car hit a train just west of the Francisco station.

Police had tried to pull over the driver of the car, but said he kept going.

At 8:22 p.m., police tried to pull over the a car in the 4600 block of North Albany Avenue, police said.

The driver did not stop, and ended up hitting the gate where the Brown Line crosses at grade level Albany Avenue and also hit the train, police said.

The driver was taken into custody and taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center for injuries, police said.

The Fire Department said a 38-year-old man was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic in serious-to-critical condition from the scene, and a 42-year-old man was taken to Swedish Covenant Hospital.

Trains were operating only between the Loop and Southport following the incident, the Chicago Transit Authority said.

The Fire Department said the crossing where the crash happened was shut down and power to the rail line was out in both directions.

The CTA advised that riders use nearby bus routes or buses to other rail lines, see station personnel for assistance, and pay attention to announcements on trains.