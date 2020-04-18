Chicago Sky Pick Oregon Forward Ruthy Hebard In WNBA Virtual DraftThe WNBA held its virtual draft Friday night, and the Chicago Sky took Oregon forward Ruthy Hebard – eighth overall.

Mount Carmel Alum Steven Wirtel Gets In His Final Work Before NFL DraftMount Carmel High School alum Steven Wirtel just wrapped up a great run as a long snapper at Iowa State, and his brother John – also a long snapper – was in Bears Training Camp last year.

Local Baseball Star Has Tough Life Choice Due To CoronavirusCollege spring athletes are getting an extra year of eligibility after their seasons were cut short or canceled because of the coronavirus, but using that eligibility is a different story for seniors like John Carmody in Division III.

Michael Jordan: Winning 6th NBA Title With Bulls Was 'Trying Year'“We were all trying to enjoy that year knowing it was coming to an end,” Jordan told Good Morning America on Thursday.

PGA Tour Announces Revised Schedule Beginning June 8th, With Events Closed To FansThe PGA Tour announced its official return date as well as the revised schedule for the rest of 2020.

CBS Sports To Re-Air Recent PGA Tour Final RoundsAs the PGA Tour plans its return, CBS Sports will re-air select final rounds of recent tournaments, including the RBC Heritage and Zurich Classic.