CHICAGO (CBS) — The WNBA held its virtual draft Friday night, and the Chicago Sky took Oregon forward Ruthy Hebard – eighth overall.
Hebard averaged almost 10 rebounds a game in her career – and actually holds the NCAA record for the most consecutive field goals made at 33.
Now, she is looking forward to what she can do in Chicago.
“I’m so excited to be able to bring the post skills that I learned in college to Chicago, and to continue to pick and roll with Courtney (Vandersloot) and the other three-point guards in Chicago, and just be a helpful player this year,” she said.
Hebard called the Sky’s Vandersloot, Allie Quigley, and Stefanie Dolson “super nice.”
“I’m super excited to be able to meet the other places and just start in their family,” she said.