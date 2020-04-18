CHICAGO (CBS) — SUVs and pickup trucks are hot, but not everyone needs a large truck to get the job done. CBS 2’s Ed Curran got to test drive a smaller truck with some big capabilities — the Ford Ranger.
It’s a smaller pickup that is just the right fit for those who want a truck but don’t need the size.
The Ford Ranger is a cute truck that seemed to get a lot of attention when Curran drove it. Its design is pretty straight forward, but there is nothing like a little red pickup truck to turn some heads. Curran tested the off-road version of the mid-size Ranger. It sits high enough for a running board but low enough to not make getting into it awkward.
The cabin of the Ranger is simple, straightforward and function. The driving position and visibility were very good. The back seat was a little tight, but it comes with the territory.
The Ranger is really impressive when it comes to power.
The four cylinder eco boost engine delivers plenty of horsepower. The torque of the engine is impressive, and the 10 speed automatic transmission delivers smooth shifts and improves gas mileage.
Its 23 miles per gallon rating puts it at the top of its class.
If you are looking at a mid-size pickup like a Toyota Tacoma, Chevy Colorado or Nissan Frontier, the Ford Ranger is a truck you should also take for a test drive. It starts around $25,000.