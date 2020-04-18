CHICAGO (CBS) — Mount Carmel High School alum Steven Wirtel just wrapped up a great run as a long snapper at Iowa State, and his brother John – also a long snapper – was in Bears Training Camp last year.

Steven Wirtel is getting his final work in before the NFL Draft next week, amid the chaos of the coronavirus.

“It’s pretty hectic, to say the least, but you know, I think it’s a little different because, you know, it’s something that everyone’s having to go through, and it’s kind of the first sign that, you know, this has happened, so, you know, I’ve got quite a bit of space out here to go and snap,” Wirtel told CBS 2’s Matt Zahn in a remote interview. “The biggest thing for me is really just to control what I can control, and it’s my attitude every day. I’ve got such a unique opportunity in the next week, so for me to, you know, sit back and complain every day, I just can’t.”

Zahn asked Wirtel what he has been told about where he might be drafted, or if he might be a free agent.

“The biggest things that I’ve been kind of hearing, you know, from a few teams, is that potentially, you know, five to seven around the range, and you know, it’s one thing that they’re really happy with my combine performance, and kind of one thing that I provided that wow factor with was my athleticism, and you know, just showing them on tape as well, and even running the 40 and stuff like that – they really were impressed with that,” he said “You know, I’d really like to be drafted, and at the end of the day, I can say that I was drafted, and it’s just something that really kind of gives me goosebumps to even think about right now.”

Zahn also asked Wirtel what kind of advice he’s received from his brother

“Kind of anything my brother did, I just kind of follow in his footsteps. So the biggest thing that he’s told me is: ‘You’re here for a reason. So never change up anything and trust within yourself that you’ll understand the details that have gotten you here; that, you know, those are the ones that are going to help you have success as you make this transition,” he said.