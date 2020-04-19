  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMPGA Tour Special
    2:00 PMPGA TOUR Golf
    5:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    5:30 PMCBS 2 Sunday News at 5:30PM
    6:00 PM60 Minutes
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Coronavirus, COVID-19, Drive Through Testing, Indiana, Tracking Coronavirus In Chicagoland

CHICAGO (CBS) — A total of 562 Hoosiers have died of COVID-19, the state reported Sunday. An additions 577 cases were announced in the state, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 11,210.

Marion County again had the most new cases with 266. Lake County reported an additional 12 cases.

So far 61,142 tests have been reported, up from 56,873 Saturday.

The state also announced new free sites to get those tests. The Indiana State Department of Health will host free COVID-19 drive through clinics Monday through Friday in Allen, Clark, Decatur and Lake counties, ISDH said in a release Sunday.

The clinics will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day, or until testing supplies run out. The sites will be open to healthcare workers, first responders and essential workers showing symptoms of coronavirus. Testing will also be available to symptomatic people who live with those workers and to symptomatic people with underlying medical conditions that put them at greater risk, such as obesity, high blood pressure and diabetes.

Only one person per vehicle will be tested, and those tested must present a state-issued identification and be an Indiana resident.

The testing locations are:

  • St. Timothy Church — 1600 W. 25th Ave., Gary, IN 46404
  • Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne Coliseum Campus — 3800 N. Anthony Blvd., Fort Wayne, IN 46805
  • Decatur County Fairgrounds — 545 S. Co. Rd. 200 W., Greensburg, IN 47240
  • Ivy Tech Community College Sellersburg — 8204 Hwy. 311, Sellersburg, IN 47172