CHICAGO (CBS) — A total of 562 Hoosiers have died of COVID-19, the state reported Sunday. An additions 577 cases were announced in the state, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 11,210.
Marion County again had the most new cases with 266. Lake County reported an additional 12 cases.
So far 61,142 tests have been reported, up from 56,873 Saturday.
The latest #COVID19 case information for #Indiana is now available on the ISDH website.
Here are the updated numbers:
Total positive cases: 11,210
Total deaths: 562
Tests reported to ISDH: 61,142
Learn more ➡️ https://t.co/Y5bCbqTmcA pic.twitter.com/xRyfjAxNhF
— Indiana State Department of Health (@StateHealthIN) April 19, 2020
The state also announced new free sites to get those tests. The Indiana State Department of Health will host free COVID-19 drive through clinics Monday through Friday in Allen, Clark, Decatur and Lake counties, ISDH said in a release Sunday.
The clinics will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day, or until testing supplies run out. The sites will be open to healthcare workers, first responders and essential workers showing symptoms of coronavirus. Testing will also be available to symptomatic people who live with those workers and to symptomatic people with underlying medical conditions that put them at greater risk, such as obesity, high blood pressure and diabetes.
Only one person per vehicle will be tested, and those tested must present a state-issued identification and be an Indiana resident.
The testing locations are:
- St. Timothy Church — 1600 W. 25th Ave., Gary, IN 46404
- Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne Coliseum Campus — 3800 N. Anthony Blvd., Fort Wayne, IN 46805
- Decatur County Fairgrounds — 545 S. Co. Rd. 200 W., Greensburg, IN 47240
- Ivy Tech Community College Sellersburg — 8204 Hwy. 311, Sellersburg, IN 47172