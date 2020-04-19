CHICAGO (CBS) — This Sunday marked Easter Sunday for Greek Orthodox Christians, and one church teamed up with a local restaurant to donate meals to those in need.
Volunteers from St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 2701 N. Sheffield Ave., met at Avli Taverna, a few blocks away at 1335 W. Wrightwood Ave., to pick up food for delivery.
This year, they were able to reach their goal of providing 150 meals.
Those meals went to seniors who are alone and sheltering in place, families affected by the coronavirus, and first responders.