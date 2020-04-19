CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago’s Civic Opera House might be closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, but orchestra members at the Lyric Opera are still in fine tune.
They were scheduled to perform Richard Wagner’s “Der Ring des Nibelungen,” commonly known as the “Ring” cycle, from Sunday through May 3. Instead, they did a virtual version of “Ride of the Valkyries,” performing their instrument parts in their own homes.
Performances of the “Ring” cycle are rare. It is actually four separate operas – “Das Rheingold,” “Die Walküre,” “Siegfried,” and “Götterdämmerung” – over 18 hours, so it is incredibly grueling for musicians.
This would have been only the third time the Lyric had performed the Ring Cycle since the opera company was founded.