CHICAGO (CBS) — Six Cook County Jail inmates have now died after testing positive for coronavirus, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s office.
The Sheriff’s office said Juan Salgado Mendoza, 53, was pronounced dead Monday at Stroger Hospital of Cook County, and Rene Olivo, 42, was pronounced dead Sunday night at the same hospital.
Karl Battiste, 64, pronounced dead on Sunday at Stroger Hospital of Cook County, the Sheriff’s office said. He had been hospitalized since Tuesday and had tested positive for COVID-19, but the official cause of his death was not known late Monday.
Leslie Pieroni, 51, was pronounced dead Thursday evening at St. Anthony’s Hospital, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s office.
He had been hospitalized since Friday of last week after testing positive for COVID-19, the Sheriff’s office said.
The first inmate to die, Jeffrey Pendleton, 59, was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital of Cook County at 9:49 p.m. Sunday, April 5.
Another inmate, Nicholas Lee, 42, was pronounced dead Sunday morning at Stroger Hospital of Cook County after also testing positive for coronavirus
As of Monday at 5 p.m., 215 Cook County Jail inmates were positive for COVID-19, including 17 who were being treated at area hospitals. A total of 183 are no longer positive and are being monitored at recovery centers, the Sheriff’s office said.