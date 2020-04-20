CHICAGO (CBS) — A Cook County Corrections officer died this weekend from complications due to COVID-19, the Sheriff’s office said.
A second corrections officer’s death is also under investigation as a possible coronavirus death.
Officer Sheila Rivera died of COVID-19 complications Sunday, according to the Sheriff’s office.
Rivera, 47, joined the Sheriff’s office in 2012 and most recently was assigned to the Residential Treatment Unit at the Cook County Jail, the Sheriff’s office said.
“The Sheriff’s Office considers her death to be in the line of duty and will be strongly advocating that her family receive all the benefits that designation affords,” the Sheriff’s office said. “In addition, Sheriff’s Office Peer Support staff have reached out to the family to offer any assistance we can give to help them during their time of grief.”
Another corrections officer, Antoine Stewart, was found dead at his home in Crestwood Sunday, the Sheriff’s office said.
The Sheriff’s office is awaiting an autopsy to determine whether COVID-19 played a role in his death.
Stewart joined the Sheriff’s Office in 2010.