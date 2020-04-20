CHICAGO (CBS) — As talk turns to a slight re-open of the economy, scientists turn their attention back to a massive short-coming in this country: testing for COVID-19.

CBS 2’s Chris Tye reports on how Illinois stacks up in getting it right.

The U.S. has improved its numbers, but is still lagging on a global scale CBS 2 dug into the latest number: Illinois is squarely in the middle of all 50 states as far as the number, per capita, getting tested.

Experts said getting that number up, from coast to coast, is nothing less than a moon-shot.

Last week, an emissions testing station in Markham made the switch. On Monday, St. Timothy Church in Gary, Indiana transformed into a COVID-19 test site.

Small steps, not the giant leaps, Dr. Gregg Gonsalves of Yale University said we need.

“We’re being asked to do something more mundane than moonshot. Make 10-20 million more tests,” Gonsalves said.

CBS 2 dug into the tests underway around the globe. Switzerland leads the testing pack, with 25 people tested for every 1,000 residents. In Germany it’s 20. In South Korea it’s 11.

Which is where the U.S. now stands after lagging awhile. The Illinois average also 11 per 1,000. In Indiana it’s nine. And as for positive cases per thousand?

Illinois ranks 11th, Indiana 16th.

“There’s a set of governors, both Republican and Democrats, that want to do the right thing despite what the White House is offering them,” he said.

The nasal swabs, test tubes and PPe used for these drive thru tests simply doesn’t exist in the quantities Dr. Gonsalves wants to see. He said Americaneeds to triple its testing and only the federal government can commission that kind of effort.

“It’s a business proposition. We have a former executive in charge of our government. He should be able to make tests, make swabs, get them delivered and get them administered and do it in no time but we seem to not be able to do it,” he said.

Those that get the test, and identify the sick fastest, may be first to hopping on the path to a re-opened economy.