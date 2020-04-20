CHICAGO (CBS)– With schools closing for the rest of the school year, many graduating seniors are left wondering what prom and graduation are going to look like.
CBS 2 spoke to the principal of Deerfield High School about what it means to celebrate these milestones.
“These are moments that every person really recalls about their experience in high school,” principal Kathryn Andersons said. “It’s something that they look forward to, not just from the day that they walk into the high school, but really since they were a little kid.”
That’s why Deerfield High School sent out a survey asking students what they want their prom and graduation to look like this year. Students wrote back saying they still want in-person celebrations, even if they’re postponed to the end of summer.
If the stay at home order is not lifted by then, the plan is to have a virtual graduation, complete with caps gowns, and speeches.
Anderson also told CBS 2 there have been creative graduation ideas, including the request for Justin Bieber to perform.