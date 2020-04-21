CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
CHICAGO (CBS) — Breezy northwest winds relax a bit with sunset, and it will be rather quiet Tuesday evening.

Look for a low of 38 Tuesday night.

A weak disturbance now over Minnesota increases our cloud deck Tuesday night with a few sprinkles by daybreak.

Look for a better rain chance Tuesday afternoon and especially after dark.

This rain will line up ahead of an approaching warm front. Winds start out southeasterly in the morning then shift southwest as the warm front passes.

This warmer wind will carry temperatures well into the 60s with a few locations southwest of the city touching 70.