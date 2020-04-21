CHICAGO (CBS) — No big parties right now, but birthdays are still a big thing to celebrate.
But you wouldn’t want a slice of this birthday boy’s cake.
That’s Yaku the sea otter, getting a birthday serenade from Michelle, his caretaker.
Yaku is celebrating his 20th birthday at Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium, the most senior sea otter at the aquarium.
His birthday cake isn’t much of a sweet treat.
Yaku and his friends shared one made out of fish, oysters, gelatin and clam paste.
(Which sea otter Kiana seemed particularly interested in.) (3/4) pic.twitter.com/4n4kmih36A
