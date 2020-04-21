CHICAGO (CBS) — With school canceled through the end of the 2019-2020 year because of coronavirus, seniors are worried about having no prom and possibly no graduation ceremony.

CBS 2’s Steven Graves talked with Chicago area seniors, who are anxious to find out what the future holds.

“All these events, we just look forward to from the beginning of our freshman year,” said Lexie Kolton a senior at Deerfield High School.

But now, Kolton will not get a prom as scheduled in May.

“I had my hair appointments and my makeup appointments and I was supposed to get a dress,” she said.

And even the pinnacle – graduation – is up in the air for her and so many other seniors because of coronavirus.

“Everything that I’ve been working toward was senior year,” she said.

It has put West Aurora High School senior Luis Lopez in a position he never expected.

“I was supposed to get my cap and gown, but my parents lost their jobs because of the quarantine and everything, so I haven’t been able to make my payment for it,” he said. “But they’re pushing everything back.”

And that means a possible outdoor prom in the summer – and with an uncertain future, school leaders said even that could change.

“We’re also at least planning what ‘Plan C’ might be if, in fact, we can’t have a gathering that large,” said Dr. Karen Sullivan, superintendent of Indian Prairie School District 204.

CBS 2 reached out to many school districts that are looking at alternate dates – or even virtual ceremonies. Some are like the Chicago Public Schools, which have yet to announce any plans – even though some seniors are getting word from their schools’ staff.

“They’re saying they might move it to July, but if that doesn’t happen, they would send our diplomas through the mail or something like that,” said Jesus Hidalgo, a senior at Mansueto High School.

Hidalgo said he is not disappointed. He is focusing on finishing online classes and making sure his little brother does the same.

“At the end of the day, I’d rather have this than getting more people sick,” Hidalgo said.

Gov. JB Pritzker is not telling schools to cancel graduation altogether. In fact, he said everyone in the Class of 2020 should be celebrated in some safe way.