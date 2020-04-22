CHICAGO (CBS)– Police are investigating a call of shots fired in Berwyn Wednesday morning.
According to the Berwyn Police Chief, officers responded to a call after 6 a.m. of “multiple shots fired” in the 3700 block of South Wenonah Avenue.
Several shell casing have been recovered, police said, and a house was struck by a bullet. Police are unsure whether anyone was in the house at the time of the incident.
No injuries have been reported. This is an ongoing investigation.
This is a developing story.