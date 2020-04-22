CHICAGO (CBS) — Reggie Corbin was one of the most productive Illinois running backs of all time.
CBS 2’s Megan Mawicke spoke to the football player as he gets ready for the NFL Draft.
He decided to stay five years at Illinois instead of leaving after the 2018 season for the NFL draft. Corbin believed it was the best decision for him on all levels and hopes an NFL team now sees how much he can still grow at the next level.
“To be able to take on the things on the next level, I know if I had to do this process last year, I wouldn’t have been prepared,” Corbin said. “I’m 24 years old. I’ve waited my entire life for this. But I’m just trying to take it one day at a time.”
Corbin has been in Florida training since the end of last season, but is back in Maryland with his family for the draft.
He is projected to be taken in the later rounds of the draft.