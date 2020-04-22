CHICAGO (CBS)– Winnetka mom Teresa Claybrook and her 12-year-old son, Cameron, are completely recovered from COVID-19.

Now Claybrook is hoping her antibodies will help other COVID patients.

Back on March 3, Teresa first had symptoms when she got back from a ski trip in Vail, Colo. During her first two visits to urgent vare, she was diagnosed with the flu and then a bronchial infection.

Finally, 13 days later, she was tested after finding out others on her trip had COVID-19.

“At first you get that diagnosis, it’s scary, fear then disbelief,” she said.

Her husband and two other kids felt sick for one day, but did not know if they had it. Seventh grader Cameron got it four days later, as a presumed COVID-19 case.

” I had a fever one day and a really bad cough,” he said.

After quarantine, and being symptom free, Claybrook wanted to help others and started researching “donating plasma” after seeing reports antibodies were helping critically ill patients.

“I felt like it was my personal obligation; I had survived, and it was my way of giving back,” she said.

Her first attempt failed. She went to a plasma center, waited for two hours and was declined. The reason was that she had hepatitis 25 years ago from eating bad food.

She didn’t give up, after many more calls, she made an appointment at the University of Chicago.

“They were so appreciative for the blood donation,” Claybrook said. “Within three days they will have my plasma, and, who knows, this week maybe someone will be saved because of it.”

She said she feels like the whole process should have been easier. She plans to got back after 50 days and hopes more recovered patients will do the same.