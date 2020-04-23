CHICAGO (CBS) — A total of 384 members of the Chicago Police Department have now reported they tested positive for COVID-19.
The figure includes 380 members whose diagnoses have been confirmed by the department’s Medical Section, and four whose diagnoses have not yet. Of those 380 members, 361 are sworn officers and 19 are civilian members.
A total of 145 officers have now recovered from COVID-19 and have returned to work on the force.
Funeral services were held Thursday for Officer Ronald Newman, the third officer to die of COVID-19.
Newman, 59, died of acute respiratory distress syndrome caused by a novel coronavirus infection after spending three weeks in the hospital.
Two other officers have died.
Sgt. Clifford Martin was a 25-year veteran of the department who served in the Area Central detective division, according to Interim Supt. Charlie Beck. He died a week ago Friday.
Officer Marco DiFranco, a 21-year veteran of the force was laid to rest a week ago Thursday morning. The 100 Club will be providing full benefits to the family including $50,000 in financial assistance. The 100 Club will also help DeFrano’s children with financial assistance for college.