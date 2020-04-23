CHICAGO (CBS)– A new COVID-19 testing site near the Chicago Premium Outlet Mall in Aurora is open for drive-thru testing.
The testing site will be open seven days a week with a goal of serving up to 600 people per day.
Testing at the site is free and open to anyone in a car. The swab tests are self-administered, meaning visitors will be given a swab and directions through the car window.
Governor JB Pritzker announced the addition of the site Wednesday.
The site is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. everyday or until tests are no longer available.